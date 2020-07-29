Bush memorial dinner canceled
MARKLEVILLE — The Jordan Bush Memorial Dinner, Basket Raffle and Pie Auction scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, at North Christian Church has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information: 765-533-4463 or www.yourncc.com.
Class of 1960 reunion delayed
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 is canceling its 60th-year reunion that was to be held in September.
After many discussions, the committee decided it would be in everyone’s best interest. Next year, the reunion is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2021, at LovEvent Banquet Hall on Broadway.
Blood donations still needed
ANDERSON — One thing remains constant this summer: The need for blood donations to help save lives. The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
On Aug. 7, from 3 to 8 p.m., a drive will be held at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 6509 S. Ind. 67.
Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
‘Peach Week’ at downtown brewery
ANDERSON — Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St., will celebrate “Peach Week” July 31-Aug. 2.
They will have available for purchase Peach-Centric beer and a food menu.
Group’s luncheons canceled for now
ANDERSON — The Ladies of the Anderson High School Class of 1965 usually have a monthly luncheon the first Wednesday of each month at various locations.
Because of the COVID-19 virus there were no luncheons until July. With the restrictions and the consideration of classmates’ health, it has been decided that there will be no more luncheons until further notice.
Participants will be notified through emails, the local newspaper and Facebook when it is determined that it is appropriate to gather again.
Contact the class email at AHS1965Indians@hotmail.com.
