Art classes at PAS set in Pendleton
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society, located at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., will have the following art classes in August.
Pottery: Join Janae Ledbetter in exploring the fun of pottery in a class for anyone ages 12 and up. All supplies are included in the $120 class fee for all four class sessions. Learn hand-building techniques and experience throwing on the pottery wheel. Class time: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, 22 and Sept. 12
Kids Class – Art Deco Clay: Artist Pam Rowley will guide children in making a Deco Clay (a lightweight, air-dry clay) bear. Class time: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Cost: $10.
Registrations for classes may be made at the gallery or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at pasgallery119.org/events.
Kickoff Concert features illusionist
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Friday, Sept. 8, as the date of the Colts Kickoff Concert, featuring The Jim Irsay Band & The Jim Irsay Collection.
Colts fans will also enjoy a special appearance by world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel.
The night will feature a free concert by The Jim Irsay Band, an all-star band featuring some of the world’s most accomplished musicians: Kenny Aronoff, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan); Billy Branch, harmonica (three-time Grammy nominee); Tom Bukovac, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists); Mike Mills, bass and vocals (a founding member of R.E.M.); Danny Nucci, guitar, saxophone and vocals (actor, “Titanic,” “The Rock”); Michael Ramos, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon); Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John); Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar and vocals (five-time Grammy nominee); and Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp).
This event, leading into the Colts’ 2023 season, is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.
To reserve a ticket, visit Colts.com/Concert or jimirsaycollection.com. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tim McGraw set to play Gainbridge
INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McGraw will bring his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Special guest will be Carly Pearce.
All tickets — including VIP packages — for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings — from an exclusive gift item to meeting McGraw — for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.
Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information
Redbud Quilt Guild meeting scheduled
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild for August is being moved to the First Methodist Church in downtown Anderson. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
The speaker will be Jennifer Fulton, with a program on quilting with batiks. She will include a trunk show. Patterns will be available for purchase.
All members are asked to bring one yard of a batik fabric for a new challenge.
The Herald Bulletin