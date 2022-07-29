AHS Class of 1967 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The next luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ‘67 will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Blaze Brew & Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. They will be reviewing the plans for their 55th year anniversary party that will be on Sept. 24 at Blaze Brew & Pub.
3-D Art Show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will present a 3-D Art Show from Aug. 5 through Sept. 7.
The public is welcome to attend the First Friday Event on Aug. 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with hor d’oeuvres, a chance to meet the artists, to vote for your favorite artwork for the People’s Choice Award and to hear comments from the judge of the show on the artwork.
Stephanie Cochran is the judge for the event, which is sponsored by The Ketring Family.
Prizes are first place $75, second place $40, third place $30 and People’s Choice $20.
In addition, the Alcove Artists will be the special feature.
Gallery 119 is located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Food distribution Aug. 5 in Anderson
Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at the former Kmart parking lot at 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit CureHunger.org, or download the app at CureHunger.org/App.
The Herald Bulletin