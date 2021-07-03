Watercolor Class at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Join instructor Judy Crist in painting a sailboat in her beginner watercolor class.
Cost is $45 per person with supplies provided. The class will be held on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
Registration for the class may be made at the gallery or by telephone at 765-778-0986, during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registration may be made at gallery119.org/events.
School choice meeting slated
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host a meeting for all in the community who are interested in school choice options.
My School Options will present a Parent Information Session to discuss the opportunities available to Hoosier families on Wednesday, July 14, at 6 p.m. in the Liberty Christian School elementary gym, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Due to new legislation, many more Hoosier households may qualify for the state’s school choice programs.
To RSVP, with questions, or for more information, contact Drew Sellers at drew.sellers@myschooloptions.org or by phone at 317-223-7462.
AHS Class of ’51 plans meeting
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’51 will meet on Monday, July 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway — a delay of one week because of the holiday.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John 765-642-2316.
Friends of Mounds to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Kelley Morgan, Mounds State Park naturalist, will be speaking on Adena Hopewell “Art.”
The public is invited.
Turn Away No Longer event set
ANDERSON — On Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Turn Away No Longer will hold a fundraiser event at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Planned activities include a car and bike show, vendor fair, corn hole tournament, kids games and music.
All proceeds benefit our Care4Kidz Program and Katie’s Foster Closet of Madison County.
