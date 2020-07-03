Kids’ Block Party planned for Friday
ANDERSON — The Community Squad will host a Kids’ Block Party from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at 19th and Hendricks streets. Games, bounce houses, face painting, a movie and fireworks will be featured. Parents must be in attendance. Bring your own chairs.
Information: Byvonda Hendrix, 765-381-5723.
Friends of Mounds cancels meeting
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will not have a meeting Thursday, July 9. Meetings will resume in August.
The Edge’s holiday event postponed
EDGEWOOD — The Edge Independence Day Celebration scheduled for July 5 has been postponed to Sept. 6 because of public health guidelines provided by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office July 1.
