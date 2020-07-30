The Edge’s reopening scheduled for Aug. 5
ANDERSON — The Edge and Madison County Chamber will host the grand reopening/ribbon cutting ceremony of The Edge at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 519 Golf Club Road.
There will be hors d’oeuvres and goodies will be provided.
Dancing Like Stars applications due
ANDERSON — Celebrity, team, instructor and sponsor applications for the 13th annual “Dancing Like the Stars” event at the Paramount Theatre are due by Saturday.
Applications can be downloaded at andersonparamount.org. Submissions can be dropped off at the Paramount Theatre Business Office, 1124 Meridian Plaza, or mailed to P.O. Box 727, Anderson, IN 46015.
