Art association exhibit opens Aug. 6
ANDERSON — The Art Association of Madison County’s annual exhibition will open at the Anderson Museum of Art on Aug. 6 during downtown Anderson’s First Friday.
The opening reception will be from 6-8 p.m., with a break for an award ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s judge is Julia Zollman Wickes. The annual exhibition will continue through Sunday, Sept. 12.
Admission to the Anderson Museum of Art is free during First Friday.
Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be available.
To learn more about the exhibition and the Anderson Museum of Art, visit andersonart.org.
Quilt guild to meet at Pendleton Library
PENDLETON — The August meeting of Spring Valley Quilt Guild will be at Pendleton Library on Aug. 4.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for social time and refreshments. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. This month’s program will be about nine patches and presented by Tommi Derato.
All those interested in quilting are welcome.
The annual quilt show will be Sept. 8-12 at Pendleton Historical Museum. Because of the quilt show, there will be no regular September meeting.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.