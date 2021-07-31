Blend Show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society located at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, will host a Blend Show from Aug. 6-31.
In the Blend Show, artists combine their talents with other artists in a joint venture to create art.
Visit Gallery 119 on Aug. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. during their First Friday event and meet some of the participating artists, see their work, and vote for your favorite artwork.
Regular hours for Gallery 119 are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The public is welcome.
MHHS Class of ’71 to hold reunion
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of ’71 will hold its 50th anniversary class reunion on Sept. 18 at the 1925 Pubhouse (Grandview Country Club), 1905 Northshore Ext., from 6 to 10 p.m.
Cost is $35 for the evening meal. Reservations must be made by Aug. 7. Checks may be made to MHHS 50th Reunion, c/o Jeff Jones, 104 Reformatory Road, Pendleton, IN 46064.
On Friday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. to midnight there will be a meet and greet at the Veterans of Madison County, 3607 E. 10th St., Anderson. For additional information, contact Pat Roeder McCullough at 765-606-0853.
AHS Class of ’51 to gather Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’51 will meet on Monday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
