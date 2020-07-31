Jewelry class at artists’ Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Tracy Davidson will have her jewelry class at the Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119 on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 6 p.m.
Students will be creating sterling settings for Ohio flint cabs. Fee for the class is $55 and includes all supplies and tools.
Sign up for the class at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or call 765-778-0986 during business hours Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online reservations may be made at www.PASgallery119.
