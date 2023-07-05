AHS ‘57 ladies to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The ladies from the Anderson High School Class of 1957 will gather for lunch Friday, July 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Club.
Ladies from the 1957 Class of Madison Heights and Highland are also invited.
PAS Art Show is Members Showcase
PENDLETON — The members of the Pendleton Artists Society will showcase their artwork from July 7 to Aug. 2 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
The public is invited to its First Friday on July 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., where the winners will be announced, and visitors may vote for their favorite artwork for the People’s Choice Award. Winners will receive prize money for first place, $100; second place, $50; third place, $30; and People’s Choice, $20. Judge for the event is Karen Fisher.
Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public is welcome.
Summer Daze and Car Show planned
ANDERSON — Turn Away No Longer’s third-annual car show featuring cars, bikes, trucks and Jeeps will take place Saturday, July 8, at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 200 cars, trucks and Jeeps registered. Registration is $25.
Summer Daze will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with vendors, food, bicycle giveaway, Kids Zone with inflatables, music and much more.
TANL is dedicated to changing how foster care begins.
Legion Post 216 to serve frog legs
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish each with two sides, on Friday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
The non-smoking event is open to the public.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Alex YMCA to host weekly bingo
ALEXANDRIA — Bingo night will take place the third Thursday of each month at the Alexandria YMCA.
It’s free for members, and $5 entry for non-members.
Information: equear@ymcamadco.org or 765-705-4454.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with games starting at 7 p.m.
