Youths to perform in Commons Theatre play
ALEXANDRIA — Youths at the Commons Theatre will perform a play, “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors,” this week.
Directors Brian Shetterly and Tamara Peachy said the play is full of wacky characters and is guaranteed to make the audience laugh.
The performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There will be a 3:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 12.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be limited seating. No one will be able to get tickets at the door; ticket purchasing will need to be done over the phone at 765-639-3282.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and $3 for preschool. The theater is at 204 W. Church St.
Information: www.thecommonstheatre.org.
Historical Society lists open hours
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society, 15 W. 11th St., announced it is open this week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
