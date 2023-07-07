Journalist to speak about Little 500
ANDERSON — Journalist and author Richard Golardi will speak at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson, about the city’s iconic auto race, the Little 500 sprint car race.
The speaking event will be on Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the main branch location. His subject will be “Anderson’s Little 500 and the Racers in the Sun,” and he will be signing copies of his book immediately after his talk.
He currently writes a column on Hoseheads.com about Florida sprint car racing and covers the Little 500 race each year for his column. His book, “Racers in the Sun, Volume One,” was released in May. For half the month of May, the book was ranked number one in New Releases in Motor Sports on Amazon and has been reviewed by Anderson Herald Bulletin senior reporter Ken de la Bastide.
In the book, there are over 100 pages devoted to the Little 500, focusing mainly on those stories that involve the Florida drivers and car owners, and Richard will make that the main topic in his talk. There are six Florida drivers and car owners with biographies in the book who are also inductees into the Little 500 Hall of Fame. Richard will include some untold stories from the Little 500 that were not included in the book and will speak about some humorous situations that occurred during his travels conducting research.
Support group to meet in Pendleton
PENDLETON — The Facial Pain Association Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana will have a meeting at the Trinity Life Center, 5900 Ind. 13S, on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m.
Trigeminal Neuralgia is a type of chronic pain disorder that involves sudden, severe facial pain. It affects the Trigeminal Nerve, or fifth cranial nerve, which provides feeling and nerve signaling to many parts of the head and face.
For more information contact Kathy Hays, group leader, at teacherhays50@aol.com.
— The Herald Bulletin