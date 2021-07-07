Village Days set for weekend
LAPEL — Daybreak Community Church of Lapel will host Lapel Village Days on July 9-11.
On Friday, July 9, a street dance will be from 8 to 10 p.m. under the tent at Daybreak.
On Saturday, July 10, a Jeep, Tractor, Motorcycle & Car Show will take place on the south field at Daybreak. Registration is $10 (to benefit the Lapel Food Pantry) and begins at 9 a.m. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a bounce house, petting zoo, food trucks, vendors, live music and strawberry shortcake.
The Lapel Community Band will play from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Doug Anderson will take the stage from 7 to 8 p.m.
An outdoor church service will be conducted Sunday, July 11, at 10:45 a.m. A free cookout will take place at noon and will include hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and sides.
Learn watercolor on Craft Night
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will host Craft Night: Watercolor Sunset on July 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of using watercolors with instructor Olivia Willard. Create a one of a kind sunset watercolor.
The cost to attend is $25 or $20 for museum members.
All materials and a light snack will be provided. No experience is necessary.
Additional Craft Nights will be on the third Thursday of each month through August.
Craft Night participants will receive free after-hours admission to the museum. July 9 is the deadline to register, at andersonart.org/adult-classes-workshop.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.