Reunion planned for classes of ‘57
ANDERSON — Anderson, Madison Heights and Highland high school Classes of 1957 are joining together for their 65th reunion Friday, Aug. 12 at Lov Events, 1803 Broadway, Anderson.
Hours will be from 5 to 9 p.m. (casual dress). Registration and socializing time: 5-6:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.
If you graduated from one of these schools in 1957 and did not receive an invitation, call Jerry Hardacre, committee chairman, at 765-744-1691 or 765-644-2166, or Diana Johnson at 765-643-6206 or 765-635-7650.
AHS Class of ‘47 planning reunion
ANDERSON — The 1947 Class was the first class to graduate from Anderson High School with more than 500 students.
This year is the 75th anniversary for the class, and there are several members still in the area who would like to get together for a reunion.
Any class members who know the whereabouts of another class member, call Emilie Baker Isenhour at 765-643-4772.
A meeting will take place Thursday, July 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Everyone is invited to attend.
Foster children AARP topic
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting Monday at 1 p.m
The speaker will be Tracey Walters, founder of Turn Away No Longer, a local organization that benefits foster children.
The meeting, open to the public, will be in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets.
The Herald Bulletin