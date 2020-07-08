Bereavement session canceled
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, has canceled Thursday’s session due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in meeting rooms.
The next scheduled session is Aug. 13.
Senior movies, activities canceled
ANDERSON — Several planned events for senior citizens have been canceled through the end of the year.
These include the Senior Train Dominoes that were scheduled July 20 and Oct. 19 and the Brushes & Beverages, scheduled Aug. 6 and Nov. 5, at the Community Education Center.
Also canceled are two free senior Monday morning movies that were scheduled Sept. 14 and Dec. 7 at the Paramount Theatre.
‘E.T.’ to benefit Alex Toy Drive
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Drive will host two showings of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” on July 16 at the Alex Theatre. The times are 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
All proceeds will benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive. Pre-order and pay for tickets through the Alex Theatre at https://the-alexandria theatre.square.site.
Additional money donations will be accepted and feel free to bring a “new” unwrapped toy to add to the Toy Drive collection.
Lions host food, flea market, rummage
LAPEL — The Lapel Lions Club will host its annual corn roast (Indiana corn), Rick’s chicken wings, and large rummage Friday and Saturday at the Lapel Club House, 329 S. Main St., instead of on Main Street.
Serving times for food each day is 11 a.m. to 6 p. m. Times for rummage each day is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Corn will be $2 an ear, and the wings will be six for $5.
Though the 5K Radd’s Run to benefit the CdLS foundation didn’t happen due to COVID-19, there will be a bake sale booth. All proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to the foundation.
Community Café every Sunday
ANDERSON — Community Café is now serving every Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
The meal is served in the parking lot of Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Eagles Lodge 1771 reopens for events
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., has reopened for business.
Planned activities will include:
• Couples country dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday; beginner line dance lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday; line dance lessons, 6 to 8 p.m.; and DJ, 8 to 11 p.m. every Friday. No cover charge.
This Saturday, from 8 to 11 p.m. will be Quincy’s Brass Band; next Saturday, July 18, will be the Cross Roads Band, also from 8 to 11 p.m.
Bands to play at Goodstock
ANDERSON — Good’s Candy, 1423 W. 53rd St., will host its annual Goodstock and Car Show this Saturday.
The day gets underway at 11 a.m. with Martha Green singing the national anthem. She will be followed by Dan Daugherty & Friends featuring Carl Erskine.
The Martha Green Project entertains from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by Nuthin’ Fancy from 3 to 5 p.m.
Date set for Out of the Darkness Walk
ANDERSON — Anderson Out of the Darkness Walk, The Walk to Fight Suicide will take place on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Registration is free. Check-in and registration is at noon and may also be made online at afsp.org/anderson.
The Herald Bulletin
