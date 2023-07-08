Class to instruct on sleep safety
ANDERSON — Do you have a child under the age of 1? Learn the ABC’s of safe sleep with a free class scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, or Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The event is being hosted by First Choice for Women.
Participants may be eligible to receive a portable crib, a sleep sack and other educational materials for child development and safe sleep.
Call 765-393-3029 to register.
AARP to host Monday meeting
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, July 10, at the First United Methodist fellowship center at 1 p.m. The church is located at 12th and Jackson streets.
Speaker will be Marsha Sharp, computer technician.
Members are encouraged to bring school supplies and back packs (sizes infant to adult) for Turn Away No Longer.
They are also collecting canned food items for Operation Love.
The meeting is open to the public.
Chesterfield resets tour and auto show
CHESTERFIELD — Due to the weather conditions on July 1, the Bicentennial Tour of Historic Chesterfield and the Bicentennial Auto Show have been rescheduled for Sunday, July 16.
The tour will be a “drive-by” with stops at Camp Chesterfield and the Bronnenberg Cemetery. Tours will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning near the food pantry behind the Millcreek Civic Center.
The auto show will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Millcreek Civic Center parking lot. Anyone interested in showing a vehicle should contact the Chesterfield Town Hall Office.
Both events are open and free to the public.
The Herald Bulletin