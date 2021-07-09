Tenderloin special set for Saturday
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 Main St., will have its annual giant-breaded tenderloin special 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on the back patio.
The menu includes a tenderloin (with all the fixings), bag of chips and a soft drink or water. Cost is $8.
All-you-can-eat fish dinner July 16
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will host an all-you-can-eat fish dinner 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 16.
The menu will include Alaskan pollock, coleslaw, scalloped potatoes and green beans. Cost is $10 and carry-out will be available.
Library to host blood drive
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday. The community is currently in need of emergency donations.
The drive, conducted by Versiti Blood Center, will take place on the third floor in the Chief Anderson Room.
Schedule your donation by visiting http://bit.ly/andersonpubliclibrary or texting/calling 317-258-7603. Walk-ins are welcome.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events, 765-641-2456.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.