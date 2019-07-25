Roosevelt alumni to have breakfast
ANDERSON — Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School will meet for breakfast at 8 a.m. July 31 at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
The group meets the last Wednesday of the month for breakfast.
'Go With The Flow' show at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119 art show for August, “Go With The Flow,” is a show of anything that is painted and is not limited to traditional paintings. The show will run Aug. 3-31.
The Aug. 3 First Friday will be a special showing from 6-8:30 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to meet the artists, visit the gift shop and learn about the gallery.
Awards for first place will be $50, second place will be $30 and third place will be $20, awarded by judge Katherine Bennett-Kester. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite art for a People’s Choice Award.
The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 119 W. State St.
