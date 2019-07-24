Lupus meeting planned for Thursday
ANDERSON — Living With Lupus-Anderson, hosted by the Lupus Foundation of America, Indiana Chapter, will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the conference room of the United Way of Madison County, 205 W. 11th St.
This support group will meet on the third Saturday of every month at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Carnegie Room. The meeting will be facilitated by Bonnie Sweeney and Dr. Marie Kelly-Worden.
For more information, email Andersonlivingwithlupus@gmail.com. Additional information is available at lupusindiana.org.
Car show planned at Liberty Christian
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
There will be Walking Tacos, '50s and '60s music and baked goods. For those who wish to enter their vehicle, pre-entry fee is $10 and day of show is $12.
Information or to enter your vehicle: Beth Ann Webb at bethann.webb@libertyonline.org or call 765-644-7774.
