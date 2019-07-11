Musical ‘Joseph’ opens at Mainstage Theatre
ANDERSON – “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” opens Thursday at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
The popular musical features a large cast of local performers, directed by Joshua Wilkinson and Karen Sipes , and music director Julia Bratton. The show is a reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. July 11- 13, 19-20; and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Tickets: 765-644-5111 or www.mainstagetheatre.org
APD block party at Greenbriar Church
ANDERSON — Anderson Police Department will host a block party beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Greenbriar Church, 1602 Woodbine Drive.
There will be hot dogs and drinks, a disc jockey playing music, APD’s K-9 unit, a free bounce house and snow cones. Anderson Fire Department and Anderson Police Department vehicles will be on display.
NRC to meet Tuesday at Fort Harrison State Park
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission will conduct its next bimonthly meeting on Tuesday at Fort Harrison State Park.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. at the park’s Garrison Ballroom, 6002 N. Post Road.
Killer Queen brings tour to Anderson
ANDERSON — The premier Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, will be bringing its must-see live show to The Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, on Friday as part of its world tour.
Singer Patrick Myers is an absolute dead ringer for the legendary Freddie Mercury (both visually and vocally), resulting in a live concert experience that is second only to catching an ‘80s era Queen performance.
Tickets are on sale at www.theandersonparamount.org or by calling 765-642-1234.
Information: www.theandersonparamount.org.
Friends host book sale at library
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library will hold its monthly book sale Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Sale hours are from noon to 4:30 p.m. The sale is open to the public and does not require a library card.
The month’s sale features new shipments of books in the hardbound and paperback fiction, teens/young adults, biographies, science fiction and religion sections.
AHS Class of 1956 to meet Tuesday
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of Anderson High School Class of '56 will be at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Used books for sale at Community Hospital
ANDERSON — A used book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday on the Mezzanine at Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Paperbacks are $1; hardbacks $2; and DVDs, $2.
This is a fundraiser for the CHA Auxiliary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.