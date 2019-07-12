Anderson family having 100th reunion
ALEXANDRIA — Frank R. Anderson started the Anderson reunion in 1920 here in Indiana for his lineage from Pennsylvania.
This year the family is celebrating its 100th Anderson Reunion at Beulah Park, First Street and Indiana 9, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Bring a covered dish to share and meet other Anderson family members.
President, Barbara (Pike) Petty; vice president, Brian Morgan; secretary-treasurer, Frances (Anderson) Lewis.
Lunch today for AHS Class of '48
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of '48 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at The Curve at Grandview.
All are invited.
Panera helping Operation Love
ANDERSON — On Thursday, July 18, help support Operation Love Ministries by eating out. Panera has designated 4 to 8 p.m. to helping raise funding to provide financial tools for sustainability for families in need, help provide resources for food insecure families, and more.
Present the printed or digital flyer photo in the header or digital code PRFUND for a pickup order any time from 4 to 8 p.m. with your order to donate 20% of your bill to Operation Love Ministries.
Ice cream social at First Baptist
ANDERSON — First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave., will host an ice cream social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Everyone is welcome to bring lawn chairs and have ice cream and enjoy live music on the front lawn of the church.
— The Herald Bulletin
