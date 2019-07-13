Doug Anderson to perform tonight
LAPEL — At today's annual Village Fair in Lapel, the free Doug Anderson concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Lapel Community Library. A free movie will be shown in Brookside Park at 9 p.m.
Scots Class of '66 to meet
ANDERSON — Highland High School Class of '66 will have its monthly luncheon on Thursday at noon at Art's Pizza, 2027 Broadway.
Details of the annual pitch-in will be discussed. All alumni and friends are encouraged to attend.
Information: 765-610-8682 or 765-621-5955.
Marion hosts gospel convention
MARION — Alan Godsey Memorial will present the Northern Gospel Singing Convention, celebrating its 20th anniversary Aug. 1-3 at Sunnycrest Baptist Life Center, 2172 W. Chapel Pike. The event will feature more than 40 Christian artists.
On Aug. 1 at 5 p.m., there will be a concert; on Friday at 1 p.m. will be a matinee concert and a concert at 5 p.m.; and Saturday will have a matinee concert at noon with a concert at 4 p.m.
Evening concert tickets are $10 in advance; $12 at the door; matinee concert, $8 in advance, and $10 at the door.
Tickets available at Tree of Life Christian Bookstore, 1500 S. Western Ave., Marion, or by calling 260-348-5164.
Out Of Darkness Walk registration open
ANDERSON — Registration is underway for the Anderson Out of the Darkness Walk (Walk to Fight Suicide) set for Saturday, Sept. 7, at Anderson Speedway, 1131 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Register at afsp.org/anderson.
Cadiz Community Day set for July 20
CADIZ — The ninth annual Cadiz Community Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Harrison Township Community Building, Ind. 38.
Breakfast will be available from 8 to 10 a.m.; silent auction, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; bake sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; public yard sale booths, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; antique tractor show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; snack bar, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; classic car show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (register from 9 to 11 a.m.); corn hole tournament, noon-2 p.m.; and chicken and noodle dinner, 4-6 p.m.
There will also be a dunk tank, bounce house, Cadiz Fire Department display, tropical shaved ice booth and more.
Children's games will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: music walk, duck pond, soda toss, hoop-a-toy, toilet toss and fish cup game.
Rent a vendor booth for $10. Call Mark, 765-520-5165 or Shirley at 765-620-8271.
All proceeds support the Cadiz Area Food Pantry.
