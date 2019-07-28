LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Women's group to meet at Meadowbrook

ANDERSON — The Christian Women United will meet on Monday, Aug. 5, at 9:30 a.m. at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 119 E. 36th St., Anderson.

Art museum hosts 'Figures of Speech'

ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will host its eighth annual "Figures of Speech."

Opening reception awards will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. First Friday hosted by the Anderson Art Alliance will run Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Also showcased will be a retrospective of all work purchased from this show over the past seven years.

Tacos, nachos available at jamboree

MARKLEVILLE — East Christian Church will serve walking tacos and nachos and cheese on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Markleville Jamboree.

The park is located west of Markleville on Ind. 38. There will be music on stage in the evening.

Tags