Community river cleanup Saturday
ANDERSON — The White River Watchers of Madison County will host its annual cleanup this Saturday.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. at Edgewater Park on East 10th Street, Anderson. Canoes and personal flotation devices are provided, along with transportation to the launch site, souvenir T-shirts, and a hot lunch afterward. Bring bug spray. Do not wear flip-flops.
Call 765-620-4166 for more information.
Senior bingo Friday at Keystone Woods
ANDERSON — Senior Bingo Bash will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Alex Class of '54 celebrating reunion
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria High School Class of '54 will host its 65-year class reunion on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at The Curve Restaurant, 114 S. Park Ave.
The reception begins at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $15 per person.
RSVP to Ron Beard, 765-724-4865.
— The Herald Bulletin
ANDERSON — United Faith Housing will host an all-you-can-eat fish or chicken tenders fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Harter House, 600 Main St.
A bake sale will also take place.
The menu will include fish or chicken tenders, hush puppies, French fries, cole slaw, dessert and drink. Carry-out will be available.
Adults 12 and under, $10; children, 11 and under, $5; and children under five, eat free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.