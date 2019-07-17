APD block party is Sunday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department Block Party that will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday will be at the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene at 23rd and Jackson streets, Anderson.
Fundraiser to benefit Anderson firefighter
ANDERSON — A Pork Paradise fundraiser will be held today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Anderson Fire Department headquarters, 44 W. Fifth St., for Anderson firefighter Brent Holland.
Holland, a 21-year veteran of AFD, has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Pork Paradise will be serving tenderloin or pulled pork, chips and a drink for $10 per person.
If you aren't able to attend, you can show your support by donating directly or purchasing a T-shirt. Go to Anderson Fire Fighters Local 1262 Facebook page for details.
Funds raised will help with the burden of bills, travel and other costs Holland and his family may face as they battle this disease.
Tenderloin on menu at Shrine Club
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a hand-breaded tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $9 for adults and children 12 and under, $5.
Open to the public.
Metal working art class offered at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Learn to make a “Copper Orchid” in Tracy Davidson’s metal working class at Gallery 119. This flower will be fabricated from copper.
Skills to learn will be cutting, texturing, forming brazing and patina on copper. The original was made of diamonds and gold by James Miller in England.
Class will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost for the class is $50 which includes all supplies and tools. Class size is limited to nine.
Registrations for classes may be made at Gallery 119 at 119 W. State Street in Pendleton or by phone, 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.com.
Chesterfield seeks historical information
CHESTERFIELD — Town officials of Chesterfield are asking anyone that may have old photographs of the town businesses, town sports for boys and girls, town parks, the elementary school and activities, or any history information, to contact the Town Hall at 765-378-3331.
A committee to gather history information and copy old photos is working to develop a history board that will be displayed at the Millcreek Civic Center.
Flynnville Train to rock Fall Festival
MIDDLETOWN — The band Flynnville Train with Boggy Branch Band will play a concert in downtown Middletown on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Dietrich Park.
Tickets are $10 and parking is $5 in select parking lots. The show starts at 7 p.m. with two opening acts, one of which is the Boggy Branch Band.
