Shriners to serve cod dinners
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host an all-you-can-eat cod dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and under, $5.
The dinner is open to the public.
Breakfast, bake sale at Harter House
ANDERSON — An all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser for the Harter House and Vermillion Place will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday. A bake sale will also take place.
Cost is $5.
The breakfast and bake sale will take place at the Harter House, 600 Main St.
Information: Lisa, 765-642-7600.
Mounds Park group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the state park's Nature Center.
Guest speaker Jody Heaston will talk about state parks and Friends groups across Indiana. She also will be making a presentation to Mounds State Park and to the Friends group. Friends will discuss a variety of subjects.
The public is invited. Refreshments will be provided.
Shadyside to host folk, bluegrass music
ANDERSON — White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club will present Shadyside Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, July 27, at Shadyside Park, 1112 Broadway.
The schedule is as follows:
• Noon - Boozehounds
• 1 p.m. - Canaltown Revival
• 2 p.m. - Cumberland Gap
• 3 p.m. - Elk Ridge
• 4 p.m. - Mountain Laurel
• 5 p.m. - Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tym'n
Bring your lawn chairs. Nearby will be food vendors and the playground. Bands and times subject to change.
Information: Dennis at 765-606-0761.
Bereavement ministry won't meet July 11
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will not be meeting this Thursday due to the Vacation Bible School activities.
This session has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 18. The normal schedule will then be the second Thursday of each month in August.
Information: 765-643-5713.
— The Herald Bulletin
