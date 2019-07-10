Car Show part of Lapel Village Fair
LAPEL — The annual Lapel Car Show is scheduled for this Saturday as part of the Lapel Village Fair.
The show takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grounds of the Daybreak Church in downtown Lapel.
All proceeds are donated to the Lapel Community Food pantry.
Registration is $10 per vehicle. All vehicles are judged and awards are given to the top 20 vehicles.
'Shrek Jr.' starts Thursday at Commons Theatre
ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., will present "Shrek Jr.," The Musical July 11-14.
Show times on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday's show will be a 3:30 p.m. matinee.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $7 for students; and $3 for preschool age children.
Information: 765-639-3282.
Daleville police serving Dan's Fish Fry
DALEVILLE — The Daleville Police Department will host a Dan's Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Daleville High School.
Price is $9 for advance tickets for adults; $6 for advance tickets for those 6-12; and children under 5, eat free.
Tickets may be purchased at Town Hall or from any Daleville police officer.
Proceeds go to Operation Christmas.
Second Chance hosts ride for school supplies
ANDERSON — The 8 Rocking Hater Bash Ride (4 School Supplies), hosted by Second Chance to Get it Right, will be held this Saturday. Registration is at the Double T Leather, 3320 Columbus Ave., from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Kickstands up at noon. Cost of the ride is $10 or a backpack full of school supplies.
Stops will be made at Halo's in Alexandria, Elbert's Lounge in Daleville, the Pour House in Gas City and Medicated Mable's in Elwood, before the ride ends at the Veterans of Madison County, 3601 E. 10th St., Anderson.
Entertainment will be provided by Hate Monday, Tone Lab Society, Takin' Effect, Six Feet and more.
AHS Class of 1960 to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for lunch at Blaze Brew Pub & Grill (formerly Shouts) in Championship Lanes.
The class meets the second Thursday of each month.
Kayson's Ride to benefit family
ANDERSON — Kayson's Ride (Fight Kidney Disease) will be held Saturday, July 27, starting and ending at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.
Kayson was born with a kidney disease and just received a new kidney. All funds will go to his family.
Single riders, $10; add $5 for passenger. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon.
Stops will include Woody's, Frankton Legion and the R Bar.
There will be a silent auction and food after the ride at Bourbon Street for $5 a plate.
Be My Neighbor Day planned Saturday
ANDERSON — WIPB's Be My Neighbor Day Anderson will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dickmann Town Center at 12th and Meridian streets.
Meet (and pose for photos with) Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat. Engage in fun activities with your neighbors from nonprofit organizations (such as the United Way), arts groups and more. Enjoy a performance by Ruditoonz. Pick up your very own Be My Neighbor Day tote bag (one per family) filled with goodies. Complete a scavenger hunt to earn your Good Neighbor Award.
— The Herald Bulletin
