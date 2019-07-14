Chicken and noodles on menu at jamboree
MARKLEVILLE — Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will host its annual chicken and noodle dinner on Friday, Aug. 2 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Markleville Park Shelter House, located on Ind. 38 just west of Markleville, during the Markleville Jamboree.
The menu will include chicken-and-noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans or applesauce, dessert, iced tea or lemonade.
Price is $8 for adults; kids ages 3-10, $4; and children under 3, eat free.
Also taking place will be a baked goods silent auction and a gift card tree raffle.
Maple Grove hosts parenting classes
ANDERSON — Parenting classes and 1-2-3 Magis Discipline classes will be held Aug. 20 and 27 and Sept. 3 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St., Anderson.
If you're having discipline issues with your children, then these classes are for you.
To register, call 765-606-7956. The public is welcome, but seats are limited.
Classes are free, with refreshments included. Classes are sponsored by a grant from Community Champions Fund.
Delco Remy retirees to gather for breakfast
ANDERSON — The Delco Remy Plant 8 and 17 Retirees buffet breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. July 18 at Frisch's Big Boy on North Broadway in Anderson.
All retirees of these two plants are welcome to attend.
Information: Benny Brock at 765-354-2072 or Jim Gwaltney at 765-642-6318.
Deaton to lead oil painting classes
PENDLETON — Learn to paint a scenic painting with colorful clouds with Gini Deaton at Gallery 119.
Learn to use an Alla Prima oil technique to paint a cloudscape on a 16”x20” canvas.
The class will be held on Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch on your own.
All paint, brushes, easel, canvas, etc. are supplied for the class. Bring your own paper towels.
All levels of painters are welcome. Cost for the class is $60.
Class size is limited to 10 students. Registerby calling 765-778-0986.
Delco Remy security to have breakfast
ANDERSON — Delco Remy Plant Security will meet for breakfast on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. at the Anderson Grill & Restaurant (across from former Mounds Mall).
