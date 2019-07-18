Bereavement group to meet today
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. today.
Andrea Duckworth, grief counselor for Loose Funeral Home, will present the program. Following a discussion period, the evening will conclude with a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church's Fireside Room. Enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Linen sale set at Community Hospital
ANDERSON — A linen sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 25 on the Mezzanine at Community Hospital of Anderson, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
Available will be quilt sets, comforter sets, sherpa throws & blankets, bamboo memory foam pillow and seat pads, ultra plush blankets and 1200 series EED sheet sets.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Touch-A-Truck event set for Saturday
ANDERSON — The 4th annual Touch-A-Truck event hosted by MOPS at Madison Park and Madison Park Church of God Kids will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Road.
There will be lots of emergency vehicles, construction vehicles, Coke semi and more.
Sensory hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., when horns and lights will be at a minimum for sensitive kids.
Greek's Pizzeria and Little Moos food trucks will be on site for snacks and lunch.
Triad meeting today at mall
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the theater area of the Mounds Mall.
Speakers will be Indiana State Police Detective Anthony Klettheimer, Sheriff Scott Mellinger and Anderson Assistant Police Chief Mark Cole. The officers will explain some of the criminal activities they have to investigate and take questions from the audience.
Tammy Singleton, director of marketing of Hoosier Homecare Services, will talk about the need of people to drink plenty of water to protect them from dehydration and other serious issues.
