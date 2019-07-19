Plant sale to benefit service projects
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Extension Homemakers will host a plant sale at the Madison County 4-H Fair, July 22-27.
Potted houseplants, perennials and bulbs will be sold in the Extension Homemaker booth located in the Madison County 4-H Fair Commercial Building. Exhibit hours are Monday, July 22 to Saturday, July 27 from 1 to 9 p.m.
Proceeds are used to fund community service projects conducted throughout the year by the Extension Homemakers.
Plants are donated by local Madison County Extension Homemaker members and community vendors.
Grief group to meet Wednesdays
ANDERSON — A GriefShare group for adults who are dealing with the death of a loved one will be starting a 13-week video series on July 24 at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson.
The group will meet each Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Each DVD session features nationally respected grief share experts and is designed to encourage and help adults cope with the normal emotions that come when grieving a death.
To register or for more information about this national program visit www.griefshare.org or call the church at 765-642-0216.
School supply give-away to be held Saturday
ANDERSON — Greater Light Church, 317 Marine Drive, will host its Back 2 School Bash (School Supply Give-away) this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be free school supplies, food, and prizes.
Entertainment at Tuesday at Blaze
ANDERSON — Martha and Jimmy are back at Blaze tonight at 7 p.m. on the patio at Championship Lanes.
MGPeeWee (Jimmy Z, Henry & Martha) entertain outside on the patio from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Curve at Grandview.
Sweets sale Tuesday at the fair
ALEXANDRIA — Homemade cookies, candies, cakes and canned goods will be sold at auction on Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. in the 4-H / Farm Bureau Building at the 4-H Fair in Alexandria.
Gary Simmons will auction off the homemade food products made by local Extension Homemaker members for exhibit competition. 4-H Food Champion projects will also be auctioned off in this year’s sale.
Profits from the 4-H foods will go to the 4-H Association.
Proceeds are used for a Lula Boone Scholarship presented to a graduating high school senior each spring.
The public is invited to join the fun and festivities of this year’s auction.
Bike Rodeo moves indoors
ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson will hold its seventh annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday at Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St., Anderson, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held indoors in an air conditioned classroom.
Free bike helmets will be given away to all children who attend. Children are encouraged to bring their own bikes to the event, as Buckskin Bikes will be on hand performing bike safety checks.
The event will also include bike safety education by Spoke and Wheel Bike Club.
Information: 765-298-5128.
