Pirates Class of '74 plan reunion
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights Class of 1974 will have its 45th class reunion on Saturday at Blaze Brew Pub at 5 p.m.
For more information, check out the Facebook page at MHHS Class of 1974 or Madison Heights High School Class of 1974. You may also text or call any questions to 765-620-0362.
Gruenewald hosts summer luncheon
ANDERSON — The Gruenewald Historic House will be the location for a Mid-Summer Luncheon on Friday. There will be two sittings, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cost of the event is $15 per person. Reserve a seat or order for pick up by calling 765-648-6875 or 317-694-7876. Reservations are due by Thursday, July 25 at noon.
The menu will include a mini chicken salad croissant or vegan option of sliced red peppers and hummus tea sandwiches, a lettuce salad, veggie chips, cucumber dilly bites, angel food cake with strawberries and flavored teas.
Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the Gruenewald Historic House.
Legion to serve pork chops, fish
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216, will serve charcoal grilled or broasted "thick cut" marinated pork chop and two sides for $10, on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
They will also be serving broasted fish dinners.
The public is invited to attend. Post 216 is a non-smoking legion at 450 N.10th St., Middletown.
Information: 765-354-4892.
