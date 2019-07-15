Drawing class at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Enjoy learning “Intuitive Drawing” with Chic Elbert-Velazco on Tuesday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
This is one of a series of creative drawing and painting techniques to create expressive images. Artist Max Ernst utilized this technique in 1925 to create surrealistic drawings, prints and paintings. The instructor will bring several examples of frottage drawings and textures so students can explore this technique of rubbing from a textured surface to form a basis for their work.
Cost for the class is $20 and all supplies will be furnished.
Class is for adults and children ages 10 and up. Maximum of 12 students.
APD block party at East Side COG
ANDERSON — Anderson Police Department will host a block party beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
There will be hot dogs and drinks, a disc jockey, APD’s K-9 unit, a free bounce house and snow cones. Anderson Fire Department and Anderson Police Department vehicles will be on display.
AHS Class of 1952 will meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are urged to come.
— The Herald Bulletin
