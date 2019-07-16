Sugar Creeks hosts patriotic celebration
ANDERSON — On Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Sugar Fork Crossing, the community is invited out to spend the evening with Ed Fry playing patriotic hits celebrating summer in America.
Refreshments will be provided, and prizes will be given away. Bring your friends as the event is free.
Information: 765-233-9360.
Watercolor class planned at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Join instructor Judy Crist for her monthly watercolor class on Wednesday, July 24, and paint boats at a dock.
See the website for a needed supply list for the class. The class will take place from 3 to 9 p.m., with a break for lunch on your own, at Gallery 119, at 119 W. State St.
Class fee is $50 and class size is limited to 10. Register online at pendletonartistssociety.org/events or visit or phone Gallery 119 at 765-778-0986 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
APD block party set for July 21
ANDERSON — Anderson Police Department will host a block party beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday at 23rd and Jackson streets.
There will be hot dogs and drinks, a disc jockey playing music, APD’s K-9 unit, a free bounce house and snow cones. Anderson Fire Department and Anderson Police Department vehicles will be on display.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Speed Coaching Open House
ANDERSON — On Thursday from 8 to 9 a.m., Walk to End Alzheimer’s team captains can visit the Union Building Atrium, 1106 Meridian St., for coffee, doughnuts and training on how to best manage your team and fundraising efforts.
If you are a current team captain or are interested in registering a team, you are welcome to attend. This event is free.
Information: 317-587-2235.
Artists society announces show winners
PENDLETON — Winners of the Pendleton Artists Society’s Summer Show were announced at their First Friday event July 5 at the Gallery 119.
Winners were:
• 1st place — Lynn Rockwell for "Magestic" watercolor painting.
• 2nd place — Aaron McDermott for "Self Portrait" oil painting.
• 3rd place — Judy Crist for "Row Boat" watercolor painting.
• Peoples Choice: Mariella Axlin for “Fire”, epoxy, resin & glass
Honorable Mention: Susan Fullen for “Sweet Nectar” photography; Brenda Morris Jarrett for “How Marvelous, How Wonderful” photography; Gini Deaton for “Gigi” oil painting
The show is open to the public and will continue through July 31 at the gallery, 119 W. State St.
