Car show planned at Liberty Christian School
ANDERSON — Join the fun and nostalgia on Saturday, Aug. 2 as Liberty Christian School hosts a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
There will be Walking Tacos, 50s and 60s music and baked goods. For those who wish to enter their vehicle, pre-entry fee is $10 and day of show is $12.
Information or to enter your vehicle: Beth Ann Webb at bethann.webb@libertyonline.org or call 765-644-7774.
