Indiana Christian accepting applications
ANDERSON — Indiana Christian Academy, 432 W. 300N, Anderson, is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. There are still some spaces available for the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 12 for ICA.
Contact the school by phone at 765-643-7884 or online at www.indianachristianacademy.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Purses and more in fundraiser auction
EDGEWOOD — Beyond the Purse Auction, a fundraiser for the Family Resource Center, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Edgewood Golf & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.
There will be purses, wallets, beach bags, cosmetic bags, sport bags, travel bags filled with treasures and more.
Cost is $15 per person. There will be a luncheon and live auction, plus door prizes.
New or gently used ladies purses and men's wallets will be filled with gifts, gift cards, event tickets and more.
The event is hosted by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
RSVP: Gloria Dunaway-Harlett, glowing.nana@gmail.com; 765-623-1676. Individual tickets and tables of 6-9 guests. Reserve by Thursday, Aug. 15.
Aromatherapy program at Primrose
ANDERSON — Primrose Retirement Center will host an educational presentation on "Understanding Aromatherapy" from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Ocean Sharp, certified aromatherapist, with Guardian Angel Hospice, will talk about how aromatherapy can benefit physical and mental health.
Refreshments will be served.
Reservations by Friday: call Brenda, 765-643-5000.
AHS Class of '51 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Eva's Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
World of Dance tour to be at Murat
INDIANAPOLIS — World of Dance Live! Tour along with The Kings & Unity LA will make a stop at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m.
The World of Dance Live Tour is a live interpretation of the TV show “World of Dance,” NBC’s hit dance competition series.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and range from $35-85.
Information: oldnationalcentre.com.
— The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.