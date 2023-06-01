Toy Factory starts summer concerts
ANDERSON — Toy Factory will be the first of this year’s extended Summer Concert Series. They will take the stage Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center.
The eight-person group from diverse backgrounds blends musical influences and inspirations including gospel and rock. The result is a collection of sounds and songs that keeps that audience active and moving.
The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The Big Easy food truck will be on location, in addition to downtown restaurants and establishments, for refreshments and meals.
Veteran Services distributing food
ANDERSON — On Friday, June 2, The Salvation Army will sponsor the Operation Veteran Services food pantry.
Free distribution will take place at 1615 Meridian St., beginning at 11 a.m. and runs until noon. Pull around to the alley.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Golf Challenge set for Saturday
ANDERSON — The annual spring classic Golf Challenge sponsored by Mount Moriah Lodge No. 77 F&AM, will begin with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Edgewood Golf Course.
Cost is $60 per golfer; four man Scramble. Cookout Par-Tee follwoing play. Hole sponsorships are available.
Come from another lodge to compete for the traveling trophy. An abundance of prizes and contests will also be available.
The golf tournament supports the American Cancer Society and the Mount Moriah Support Fund.
Classes of ’59 to meet June 6
ANDERSON — Members of the 1959 classes of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights will meet at noon Tuesday, June 6, at the Anderson Grill, 2038 Scatterfield Road.
Information: Leave a message at 765-274-1619.
Stevens to talk to Alzheimer’s group
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Thursday, June 8, at Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Speaker will be Penny Stevens of Essential Senior Health and Living will talk on “Managing Personality and Behavior Changes in Dementia” from 2 to 2:45 p.m. There will be time for group sharing from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.
Call 24 hours in advance for care of your loved one: 765-298-1660
Any caregiver caring for a loved one with dementia is welcome to attend.
Information: email alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
Bicentennial to be topic at Exchange
ANDERSON — Madison County’s Bicentennial celebration will be the Anderson Noon Exchange Club’s program on Tuesday.
Chairman Tim Lanane and other members of the Bicentennial Committee will talk about upcoming events and activities planned throughout the county to mark its founding in 1823.
The Exchange Club meets at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at the former Edge golf course and event center, now owned by the town of Edgewood. The meeting, open to the public, begins at noon. The $15 lunch fee will be waived for first-time guests.
The Herald Bulletin