Burning ceremony set for old flags
ANDERSON — If you have an older or tattered American flag that needs to be given its proper burial, join American Legion Post 127 at the 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, for the Veterans Annual Flag Burning at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
Throughout the year, distressed flags are dropped off at various veteran clubs. On Flag Day each year, the veterans honor the Stars & Stripes they served under while serving their country.
Cemetery group plans meeting
DALEVILLE — The annual meeting of the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Association will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Pleasant Church, 4101 S. Highbanks Road, north of Daleville.
Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to come.
Information: Jean Anthes, 765-759-8776.
Tenderloin dinner curbside June 20
FRANKTON — Frankton First United Methodist Church will host a tenderloin dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
There will be fresh cut, hand-breaded pork tenderloin, green beans, baked potato and a cookie. Cost is $10.
This is being offered curbside only. Use the north side drive to drive around the building to the front entrance to place your order, pick up, and pay.
