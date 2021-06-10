Tickets available for ‘Blithe Spirit’
ANDERSON — “Blithe Spirit” opens Thursday night at the Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Opening in 1941, this Noël Coward comedy was an instant hit. As a novelist seeks to gather material for his next novel, by visiting the local, eccentric, clairvoyant and attending a seance, everything backfires as the ghost of his first wife soon begins to haunt him.
Tommy Thomas directs the cast of well-known local actors: Raymond Kester, Rhonda Tinch-Mize, Tiffany Jackson, Nita Arnold, Kevin Weston, Ralana Miller and Julia Beeler.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and will be available for each of the shows, with limited seating to allow for social distancing, by calling 765-643-0701. They will also be sold at the door.
Information: www.thealleytheatre.com
Beginner watercolor class offered
PENDLETON — Judy Crist will have a beginner watercolor class on June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at Gallery 119.
The class will learn to paint a flower with a dragonfly.
Cost is $40 per person and all supplies are provided.
Registration may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at https://www.PASgallery119.org/even.
1971 class plans 50-year reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1971 50th Reunion Committee is seeking 1971 AHS classmates for their upcoming 50th class reunion weekend Sept. 23-24.
Send your contact information (phone, email, mailing address) to ahs1971indians@gmail.com. Also, check out the class reunion Facebook page at andersonhighschoolfiftieth, Anderson Indiana, for information regarding the reunion.
Monthly Class of ’63 lunches to resume
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1963 is resuming its monthly noon luncheons at the Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 W. 53rd St., on the second Thursday of each month.
They will begin these on July 8.
Ivy Tech hosting vaccination clinic
ANDERSON — A state Department of Health mobile vaccination clinic will be at Ivy Tech Community College, 815 E. 60th St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.