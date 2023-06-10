Johnnie Blount to host ministry
ANDERSON — Aletheia Fellowship and Ministry Center will host the ministry of Dr. Johnnie Blount on Sunday, June 11. He will minister Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and Sunday evening at 6 p.m.
Blount is known internationally for his ability to guide individuals through life changes to discover their vision and purpose, using a unique process of profiling, coaching, and motivational training. He teaches the Word of God and flows in the ministry gifts at meetings called Word Explosions throughout the United States.
He and his wife, Donnis “Dee” Blount, have been married for over 30 years. He has been preaching since he was 15. He moved to Morganfield, Kentucky, at age 18, and has established three churches and two Bible colleges.
A love offering will be taken. The church is located at 2505 Faith Drive.
Information: 765-623-3602.
Be My Neighbor Day
returns to Muncie
MUNCIE — Ball State PBS’ Be My Neighbor Day is returning to downtown Muncie.
Join Daniel Tiger for an afternoon of fun from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Canan Commons. The free event will also include more than 20 booths offering activities for all ages, such as sunflower planting, rock painting, and puppet making.
This will be the first in-person Be My Neighbor Day since 2019 —its fifth anniversary — and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
There will be performances by the Muncie Ballet and Youth Symphony Orchestra, as well. Be My Neighbor Day tote bags packed with goodies will also be available.
Based on the animated PBS KIDS show “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” and with a nod to “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” the event focuses on the importance of being neighborly.
The Herald Bulletin