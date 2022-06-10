Band Fest ’22 Saturday in Alex
ALEXANDRIA — Band Fest ‘22 will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Beulah Park.
Free concerts begin at 11 a.m.,
- 11 a.m. — New Horizons Band from Indianapolis
- Noon — The DJO (Directors Jazz Orchestra)
- 1 p.m. — Hamilton County Community Band
- 2 p.m. — Zionsville Concert Band
- 3 p.m. — Alexandria Community Band
- 4:30 p.m. — The Festival Combined Band
Members from each band perform together.
Alexandria Community Band is sponsoring the event. Food will be available from Alexandria High School Band Boosters.
The park is at 503-599 S. Park Ave., which is at the northeast corner of East Fourth Street (Ind. 9) and South Park Avenue.
Legion will host dancing evening
ANDERSON — Dance Night at American Legion Post 127 will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Buddy Patterson will provide music. Cover charge is $5.
The post is at 4118 Columbus Ave., and the event’s open to the public.
K of C will serve chicken Saturday
ANDERSON —The Knights of Columbus will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
The fry will be in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call 765-274-5311.
Gospel musical slated for Sunday
ANDERSON — “Summer Gospel Musical” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
James Warner & The Heavenly Five will be featured, with special guests AZBC Male Chorus and Seniorettes Dance Team.
The free event will be at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, 2008 J.T. Menifee St.
AARP will host monthly meeting
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will have its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Marsha Sharp will talk about computer basics.
The meeting at First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets, is open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin