Flag ceremony set for Wednesday
CHESTERFIELD — On Wednesday, June 16, the American Legion Post 408 and the Chesterfield Boy Scouts Troop 230 will conduct an “Unservicable Flag Ceremony.” The program will start at 5 p.m.
4th Walk For Hope nears is Saturday
ANDERSON — The fourth annual Walk For Hope Addiction Awareness will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
The Martha Green Project will entertain from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be a food truck, bounce house and dunk tank.
There will be speakers and information booths, as well.
Strawberry Fest next two Sundays
DALEVILLE — Landess Farm Strawberry Festival will take place on Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, June 20, from noon to 5 p.m. at Landess Farms, 6000 W. 700S, Daleville.
The annual Strawberry Festival is a family-friendly event with food, and locally-grown strawberries.
Tickets include entry to the farm, a pint of U-Pick berries, and a strawberry slushie. Strawberry shortcakes, pies, and more are available. Select your date and visit time and purchase tickets now.
Cost is $7 per person (ages 2 and up).
Information: 765-759-9937, landessfarm@gmail.com, landessfarm.com
Tickets are available at landessfarm.com.
Food distributions set for next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host two local Food Distribution Tailgate events.
There will be a special tailgate distribution in Madison County on Tuesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. in the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
On Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. distribution will be at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
