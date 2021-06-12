Anderson Class of ’67 to gather Wednesday
ANDERSON — The next luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ’67 will be at noon Wednesday, June 15, at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend. Discussion will take place about the 55-year anniversary party to be held next year.
ASO director to address Lions Club on Thursday
ANDERSON — Darla Couch Sallee, executive director of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting on Thursday, June 17.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson.
Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Fish on menu Friday at Madison County 40&8
ANDERSON — On Friday, June 18, the Madison County 40&8, 1600 S. Rangeline Road, will host an all-you-can-eat fish dinner.
Serving hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, coleslaw, scalloped potatoes, and green beans.
Cost is $10 with carry-out available.
Chesterfield Christian plans rummage sale
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield will host a rummage sale on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lunch will be available. Also, chicken and noodles will be for sale for $8 a quart and $4 a pint.
Fundraiser to benefit Anderson Impact Center
ANDERSON — Juneteenth Freedom Day Fish Fry Fundraiser for the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., will take place on Saturday, June 19, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Early bird discount tickets are available at the Anderson Impact Center on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for youth ages 12 and under.
Prices day of event are $10 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Carry-out only. Social distancing will be observed.
AHS Class of ’56 schedules lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’56 will hold its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, June 15, at noon at 1925 Pub Restaurant at Grandview Golf Club.
All class members and guests are invited to attend. Plans for the 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 25 will be discussed.
Bikers to raise money for cancer society
ALEXANDRIA — Cruisin’ 4 A Cure Bikers Against Cancer will be held on Sunday, June 13.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at State Farm Insurance Rick Davidson, 502 S. Park Ave., Alexandria. Kickstands up at 12:30 p.m.
Cost of ride is a monetary donation of your choice. This family event is a non-bar stop ride.
You are welcome to join in even if you don’t ride. All proceeds will go to the Madison County Cancer Society.
There will be food, raffles, a DJ, door prizes, and an auction.
Information: Tammy, 765-621-4452.
