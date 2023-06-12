Anderson welcomes Groove Smash to Summer Concert Series
ANDERSON — Groove Smash will be the next concert in the extended Summer Concert Lineup by the Anderson Parks Department and Mayor Thomas Broderick at Dickmann Town Center. They will take the stage on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.
They perform a wide collection of popular classic and modern rock and pop tunes.
The extended Summer Concert Series at Dickmann Town Center is free to the public.
Pork Paradise and Lemon Shake-up food trucks will be on location in addition to the many downtown restaurants and establishments for refreshments and meals. Bring your lawn chairs, friends and families.
Historical Society to host monthly Round TableANDERSON — The June 2023 meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St., Anderson.
The speaker this month will be Ray Boomhower.
Boomhower is senior editor at the Indiana Historical Society Press, where he also serves as editor of the popular history magazine Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History.
In his talk, “‘Remember Buena Vista!’ Lew Wallace in the Civil War,” Boomhower examines Wallace’s service in the Civil War and his military career.
The meeting is free and open to the public.