Bereavement Support to meet
ANDERSON — The next session of the Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will take place July 9.
Museum of Art reopens June 16
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will reopen on Tuesday. The public is invited to join the celebration and experience a photographic journey featuring local photographer Harvey Reidel, in an exhibition titled “Through Harvey’s Eye.”
The free exhibition will be on display from June 16 through Aug. 16. The public is invited to view more than 100 photographs showcasing the beauty of North America through the work of one of Anderson’s own. Reidel, a former photographer for The Herald Bulletin, has traveled broadly throughout the United States and Canada, masterfully capturing photos along the way.
Food giveaway at Elwood park
ELWOOD — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Indiana will host a special tailgate at 10 a.m. Friday at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need are required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees should only go through the line once, so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
The routine distribution schedule is increased to keep up with the needs created by COVID-19. If you’d like to support these efforts in your community, donate at curehunger.org/get-involved-donate.
