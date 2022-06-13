Concert series returns Friday
NEW CASTLE — The Henry County Concert Series “Live @ the Arts Park” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Arts Park Pavilion. Following opening act John Thompson, Josh Kaufman, Season 6 winner of The Voice, takes the stage at 7 p.m. He is a pop, rock, folk, jazz, and soul singer. Kaufman likes to connect with the audience in his songwriting, singing, and playing.
There is no charge but donations will be accepted. Lawn chairs are encouraged and coolers are allowed. Local non-profits will have concessions available for sale during the concert to benefit the community. Next month’s concert will feature Henry Lee Summer with Lydia Ferguson opening.