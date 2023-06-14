Church serving free hot dogs
ANDERSON — For more than 25 years, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., has been offering the community free hot dog lunches during the summer months.
A grilled hot dog lunch “Free Frankfurter Friday” will take place through Labor Day each Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies run out) at 10th Street between Brown-Delaware and Jackson streets.
The event is part of the ministry of the “Missions & Outreach” arm of CCC.
Free lunches at AHS this summer
ANDERSON — Free lunches will be available to all Anderson residents 18 years of age and younger at Anderson High School this summer.
Dates are now through July 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lunches will not be served on June 13, June 14, July 3 and July 4.
This is not a grab-and-go or drive-through program as it was in the past. Instead, students will need to enter the main entrance at AHS and eat in the cafeteria.
AHS class to host 60-year reunion
ANDERSON — Anderson High School class of 1963 will host its 60th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Submit your registration by July 5.
Information: Barbara Long Bachman, 615-351-9574.
‘Summer night’ concert at Canan
MUNCIE — This Thursday, June 15, America’s Hometown Band will perform a free “summer night” concert on the green at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie, at 600 S. Walnut St.
“Oh What a Night” begins at 8 p.m. It will celebrate sounds from the classic rock era, such as the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Neil Diamond, movies and more.
Lots of lawn seating space for you and friends.
