AHS class of ’52 to gather Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will have its monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Perkins Restaurant.
The restaurant is at 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Everyone is welcome.
Easton Corbin tickets go on sale
NASHVILLE, Ind. — The Brown County Music Center in Nashville will host country artist Easton Corbin in concert Friday, Sept. 16.
Easton Corbin has been performing his blend of traditional and modern country music for more than a decade. The Florida native has had two No. 1 singles, “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at www.browncountymusiccenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com, at the venue box office, and at 812-988-5323.
The center’s at 200 Maple Leaf Blvd.
Fiber Arts Festival is June 25-26
YORKTOWN — Westwind Farm and Fiber will host a Fiber Arts Festival with fiber arts demonstrations, local artisans, fiber arts vendors, a petting zoo and a bounce house.
The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about fiber arts.
Westwind is at 701 N. County Road 725 West, Yorktown.
For information, call Kylee Eller at 765-465-6323.
