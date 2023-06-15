Food distribution events June 20, 22
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI will host two Tailgate Food Distribution Events next week.
• Tuesday, June 20, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Dinner at New Hope church
ANDERSON — New Hope United Methodist Church, 1503 Rev. J.T. Menifee St., will host a rib tip or chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
Cost is $15 for the rib tip dinner and $12 for the chicken dinner. Sides include potato salad, baked beans, and a roll. Desserts are $1 extra).
Information: 765-649-1892.
The Herald Bulletin