Veterans Ride set for Saturday
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Riders Post 212 will host its 10th annual Veterans Ride on Saturday, June 19.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the legion, 1600 Main St. Cost is $7 per person and the breakfast is open to the public.
Registration for the ride begins at 8 a.m. The Missing Man Ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m.
Cost is $20 for a single rider and $10 for a passenger. The ride, a poker run, will begin and end at the Lapel American Legion. Top hand will pay $200 cash; the last card will be drawn at 5:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing and entertainment provided by the Second Chance Band.
The rain date is June 26.
Information: Bob Turner, 765-617-7720.
Mexican dinner planned Wednesday
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a Mexican dinner Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Included will be Mexican rice with chicken or steak for $8 or tacos for $2 each. Dessert will be cheesecake for $3. Bingo will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
The dinner and bingo are open to the public. Carry-outs are welcome.
Free Frankfurter Fridays scheduled
ANDERSON — Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St., will have Free Frankfurter Fridays during the summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 27.
Hot dogs will be grilled and bagged along with bottled water, bag of chips and condiments to minimize contact with food.
Enter through the chapel door on Tenth Street.
Information: 765-643-6957.
French Market at Grains & Grill
FAIRMOUNT — Grains & Grill’s sixth annual French Market will be Saturday, June 19. There will be more than 90 vendors with handmade crafts including soaps, jewelry, home décor, candles, bakery items, fudge, cotton candy, honey, yard art, pottery and more.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Grains & Grill parking lot, 407 W. Washington St.
Food trucks, live entertainment and expanded hours of the onsite brewery/pizzeria, Bad Dad Brewing Co., will be featured at the market.
Information: Joanie Howard, 765-673-7971.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
ANDERSON — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible.
Upcoming drives include:
Anderson:
• Friday, June 25, noon to 6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
• Tuesday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Anderson University, 1526 University Blvd.
Pendleton:
• Monday, June 21, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Pendleton, 225 W. State St.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Presentation on Powwow slated
ANDERSON — The public is invited by the Anderson Public Library to attend a presentation from the Andersontown Powwow from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17.
The presentation will be at the Collective Roots Market patio at 11th Street and Central Avenue.
Debbie Webb of the Powwow, and Michael Pace, a descendant of Chief Anderson and artist-in-residence at Conner Prairie, will discuss the history and culture of the Andersontown Powwow.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events, 765-641-2456.
The Herald Bulletin
