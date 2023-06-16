AHS class of ’56 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be Tuesday, July 20, at noon at The 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Kemerly tagged as new LES principal
LAPEL — Chad Kemerly, who has served as principal of Lapel Middle School for the past five years, has been chosen as the new principal of Lapel Elementary School.
Kemerly will serve as the principal of both LES and LMS with a reconfigured administrative staff.
The position became available earlier this year when Principal Joe Bowman left to pursue an opportunity with another district.
Kemerly began his career 20 years as a social studies teacher at Western School Corp. He came to Frankton-Lapel in 2006 and has served as a social studies teacher and assistant principal while at FLCS.
The Herald Bulletin